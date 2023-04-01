White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,395.85

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,395.85, but opened at $1,358.82. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,358.82, with a volume of 1,838 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,437.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,388.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 166,320 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

