Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.32. 427,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,441,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

About Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.