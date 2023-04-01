VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $527.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 527.50 ($6.48) and last traded at GBX 527.50 ($6.48), with a volume of 144785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.20).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 414.57 and a quick ratio of 55.38. The company has a market cap of £695.09 million, a PE ratio of -708.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 450.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.26.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is -1,967.21%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.