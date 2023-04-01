CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 72,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 46,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.31 and had previously closed at $5.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
CI&T Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.