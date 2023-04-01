CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 72,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 46,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.31 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

CI&T Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CI&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the third quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 631,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 58.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

