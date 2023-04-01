Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.80

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 168.45 ($2.07), with a volume of 10253640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.45 ($2.02).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192 ($2.36).
The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,775.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98.
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
