Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 37,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 563,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802 over the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

