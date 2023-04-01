Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 3.6%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 184,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 873,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.