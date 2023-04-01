Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 3.6%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 184,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 873,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
