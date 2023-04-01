Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 4%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.68 and last traded at $106.85. Approximately 93,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 503,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,320 shares of company stock valued at $111,825,113. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

