Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $228.42 and last traded at $228.73. Approximately 53,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 411,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total value of $3,677,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

