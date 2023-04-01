Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 16,945,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 45,941,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $3,616,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,852,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.