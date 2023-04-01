Short Interest in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Increases By 20.6%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 396,400 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Athenex Price Performance
ATNX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athenex (ATNX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.