Short Interest in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Increases By 20.6%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 396,400 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Athenex Price Performance

ATNX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex

Athenex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,516,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athenex by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 741,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Athenex by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,338,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 231,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 731,247 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

