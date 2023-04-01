Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE SAND opened at $5.81 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on SAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
