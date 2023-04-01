Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SAND opened at $5.81 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

