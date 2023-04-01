Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Trading Down 5.1%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. Approximately 416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

