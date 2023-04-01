POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 6.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. 182,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 560,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $768.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.14.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The company had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

