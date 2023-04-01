Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 5.5%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $38.07. Approximately 208,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 586,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

AKRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $479,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,103,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

