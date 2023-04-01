Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ames National Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Ames National has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 152.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ames National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

