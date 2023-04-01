Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,596,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $84,350,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.80. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $227.55.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.