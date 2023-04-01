Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.23. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0908555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.72.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

