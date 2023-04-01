Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Declines By 17.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 1,645,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 714.5 days.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Parkland has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Parkland

PKIUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.