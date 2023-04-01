Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Declines By 17.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 1,645,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 714.5 days.
Parkland Price Performance
Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Parkland has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Parkland
Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
