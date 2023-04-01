Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.19. 521,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,167,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Origin Materials Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

In related news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $721,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,899,400.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,200 shares of company stock worth $435,015. Insiders own 25.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 723,973 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 462,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 435,328 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

