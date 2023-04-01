Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JSMD opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $1,982,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

