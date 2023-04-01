Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.57. 125,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 766,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $478,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,340. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,390,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

