CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 4.3%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. 572,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,976,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTIC. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

