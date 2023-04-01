Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 102,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $204.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $242.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

