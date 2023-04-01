PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.