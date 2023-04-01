Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Codexis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $4.14 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $716,599. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

