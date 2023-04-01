Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 399 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

