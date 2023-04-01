11,916 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,051,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Brookfield
In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.