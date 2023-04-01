11,916 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,051,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

