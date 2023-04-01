Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,502,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,583,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of BN opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

