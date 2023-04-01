First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $102,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 122,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Up 0.5 %

ORAN stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Orange

A number of brokerages have commented on ORAN. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

