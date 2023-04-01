First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 10,090 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

