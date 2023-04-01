First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

