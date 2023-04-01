First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

