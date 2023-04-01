First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.38 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

