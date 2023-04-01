First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $104.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

