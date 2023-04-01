First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires Shares of 2,450 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

