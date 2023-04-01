First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $224,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.39.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

