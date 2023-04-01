First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $227,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,652.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,487.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2,126.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,660.86. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

