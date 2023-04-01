Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

