Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

