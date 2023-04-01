Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

