Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

