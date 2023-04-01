Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 74.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

