Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 992 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

