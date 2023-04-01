2,260 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

