SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

