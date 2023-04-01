Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 140 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.