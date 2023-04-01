Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,331 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $483,000. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 184,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 227,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,544,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $965,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

