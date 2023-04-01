Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,007,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 320,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,026,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

