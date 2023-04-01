Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Trimmed by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.9 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

